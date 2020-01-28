The Business Education Alliance of Alabama has released its first report highlighting research gathered toward the goal of building the state's workforce.
Alabama's workforce development efforts include producing 500,000 new highly skilled workers by 2025.
The report released today in conjunction with the Public Affairs Research Council of Alabama and the A+ Education Partnership provides an overview of the state's workforce system for business, education and civic leaders.
It also provides data that measures progress of the major components of the education pipeline, and provides a detailed evaluation of one component of the education workforce development pipeline.
Read the details of the report in Wednesday's TimesDaily.
