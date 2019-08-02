SHEFFIELD— Tickets are now available for the Shoals Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards presentation Aug. 14 at the Ritz Theatre.
The ceremony is set for 7:30 a.m.
Local organizations will be recognized for exhibiting community and professional excellence.
This year's event features keynote speaker Kim Caudle Lewis.
Lewis is the CEO of ProjectXYZ, Inc., which provides customer support in engineering, logistics, information technology and alternative energy.
The company has been recognized among the Inc.5000 and was named the Chamber of Commerce 2017 Women-Owned Business of the Year.
The awards ceremony will recognize nominees and winners from seven categories including family-owned business of the year, business start-up of the year, Shoals Impact award for non-profits, woman-owned business of the Year, minority-owned business of the year; small business of the year (1-50 employees); and large business of the year (51+ employees).
Tickets may be purchased online at shoalschamber.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.