TUSCUMBIA — Darnell Ferguson had a message for the early morning crowd at G.W. Trenholm Primary School's All Pro Dad breakfast Tuesday: "Use your talents."
Ferguson, owner/chef of Superhero Chefs in Tuscumbia, spoke to the capacity crowd of fathers, grandfathers and other mentors and their children who attend the school.
He also prepared and served a superhero-style breakfast, an example of his willingness to not only use but give away his talents.
"My God-given ability is cooking — that's my talent, and I can also give it away because my gifts and talents are for that purpose," Ferguson told the group. "Whatever your talents are, use them and teach others to do the same."
The crowd of about 200 gathered in the school gymnasium for the breakfast meeting. The All Pro Dad program, founded by former NFL head coach Tony Dungy, promotes fatherhood and parental involvement.
Trenholm guidance counselor Faith Taylor said the program is new at Trenholm this year and has had an overwhelming response.
"We had an overflow crowd our first meeting and did at this one, too, so I believe that's a good sign for our program," Taylor said. "It's wonderful to have children from different grades and socioeconomic levels taking part."
Tuscumbia Schools Superintendent Darryl Aikerson said the program provides great encouragement for dads to be actively involved in their children's lives, adding that he's been pleased with the interest.
"Most of these dads that are here before school don't even work in this district, so it really shows effort and interest on their parts," he said.
Ferguson's message to the children was direct. He urged them to be of service to others, and to make sure they expect good things to come to them.
"At one time I was living out of my car, so I had to keep expecting things to change for me. I had to put my talents to work," he said.
Bernard Blair, who attended the breakfast with his four-year-old grandson, Kyan, said he knows the program's meetings are good character builders. he said it's not too early to start sharing his thoughts with his pre-kindergartener.
"We talk about the (meeting) topics, so I asked him what his talents are and he said he didn't know," Blair said, adding that once he jogged Kyan's memory he named several.
Kyan said his current interest/talent is basketball.
"I love basketball," he said. "It's my favorite talent."
