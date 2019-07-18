MUSCLE SHOALS — Coding and its applications just got a lot more interesting, thanks to Code Camp sessions at the Bevill Environmental and Technology Center at Northwest-Shoals Community College.
The camps, sponsored by the Shoals Chamber of Commerce Foundation, introduced students in fourth through eighth grades to the basics of mechanical engineering and circuitry, while helping meet the needs of one of the fastest growing areas of interest in the STEM field.
Boys attended the camp last week, and this week has been the girls' turn. This is the first year of the camp, but organizers hope to make it an annual offering.
The girls camp concludes today, then all students will come together later today for the culminating event — the Bot Bash celebration.
Kim Sheppard, a co-director of the camp, said the three-day camps are operated with loaner equipment from Texas Instruments that partners with the nation's BEST Robotics programs.
As a hub director for the state's BEST Robotics program in northwest Alabama, Sheppard said the partnership with the two entities has provided great opportunities for students.
"This is invaluable exposure to the STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) areas that will certainly help students during the school year," Sheppard said. "It also serves to get more kids involved in these areas, especially the girls with math and science."
On Wednesday, the female students were programming robots with a calculator connecting an innovator to show various lights. With the calculator attached to the top of the rover, the students programmed it to run autonomously.
The students also built Vex IQs and played freeze tag with them, and made necklaces and created other art with a 3-D printer.
Natalie Mann, an eighth-grader at Hamilton Middle School, said she enjoys the math part of the camp.
"I'll have a pre-engineering class at school and I wanted to be prepared for it," she said. "We've learned a lot during this camp."
Logan Sledge, an upcoming eighth-grader at Covenant Christian School, attended the boys camp last week. He is helping with this week's camp as well.
"I really enjoy this," he said. "I'm thinking about a computer science career, so I want to learn as much as I can. It's been a good, good opportunity."
