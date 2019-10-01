TUSCUMBIA — For the sixth consecutive year, visual and hearing impaired students from around the country will participate in "Camp Courage: A Helen Keller Experience" at the birthplace of the First Lady of Courage.
The campers will arrive Thursday. The intensive, inspirational camp concludes Saturday night.
This year's camp will host 21 campers from as far away as Wisconsin.
At Camp Courage, the campers, in grades fourth through sixth, celebrate their abilities and participate in various activities throughout the weekend.
They'll begin by experiencing the opening scene of "The Miracle Worker" play followed by dinner in Helen Keller's dining room at Ivy Green on Thursday.
The children will fish on Pickwick Lake, have hands-on-learning activities at Cypress Cove Farm in Red Bay, and a day of activities such as candle-making and pottery on the grounds of Ivy Green.
The weekend's activities are free to the children and their families.
