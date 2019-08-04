Students in local private schools return to the classroom this week with many of them going back to campuses with increased enrollment.
Officials with several private schools said increases in enrollments have necessitated a reorganization of building space, or new construction altogether.
Mars Hill Bible School students start back Wednesday with younger students returning to a newly completed elementary wing with two classrooms, a library and office space.
Principal Dexter Rutherford said the opening of the new wing frees up space in the school to accommodate future growth.
The school has a new president in place since June — Nathan Guy.
On the construction front, the school over the summer added a new ticket booth and press box at its football stadium.
Academically, the school is working toward STEM certification, which Rutherford said could come to fruition as early as October.
Covenant Christian
Covenant Christian School starts back Thursday with some changes in store for a student population which has also seen growth this year, particularly in the senior class.
"We've grown by eight seniors this year but, overall, in the past four years we're up about 56 students, which is enough to have us looking into making an addition to the school in the future," said Principal Donnie Davis.
The school, with its enrollment of 238 students, has added a second- and seventh-grade classroom for the upcoming school year.
The robotics program at the school is going strong, Davis said.
Covenant has also hired a new financial director, Lesley Stults. During the summer the school updated electrical outlets, replaced exit signs with LED lights and replaced the HVAC systems.
Legacy Christian
Legacy Christian Academy, the newest private school in the area, has added grades seven and eight this year with the school now serving preschool students who are 3 years old.
Principal Marty Mosley said the school has seen a slight enrollment increase and it's now serving 51 children.
The school will offer beginner band this year, and continue to expand its robotics program adding seventh- and eighth-grade teams. In the past, the school's robotics team was for fourth through sixth graders.
Riverhill School
For the seventh consecutive year, Riverhill School in Florence has been named a Blue Ribbon School of Excellence.
Principal Mary Jane Fowler said the school takes seriously the responsibility of staying current in strong curricular offerings, and providing extra courses to enrich the education of its students.
The school added a prekindergarten class for 3-year-olds this year, as well as a second classroom for second grade.
"We're offering electives for third through sixth graders this year in advanced art, show choir and international studies," she said, adding that preschoolers will have access to art, music and robotics classes this year as well. Robotics teams are now school wide.
This year's annual Riverhill Roundup for families in the school will be 30 minutes prior to the start of school on Thursday.
Shoals Christian
With classes starting back Thursday, Shoals Christian School's enrollment will exceed 250 students, the highest it has been in a decade, according to Head of School Felicia Jones.
The growth has facilitated the need for changes this year. The prekindergarten classes for 3-year-olds have been moved to a second campus nearby, which frees space for two elementary grade classrooms.
In addition, second grade has been split this year into two classes, and three portable classrooms have been ordered to accommodate the growth.
"We're full and it's a great problem to have, but a problem all the same," Jones said. "The thing we're most pleased about is that we had 91 percent retention this year, which is a record for our school."
Jones said dual enrollment options are available for high school students this year with classes being held on and off campus.
There is also a new world language class geared toward prekindergarten through sixth grades.
"Students in this class will be introduced to multiple languages, and it's a great opportunity for our students," she said.
In the area of fine arts, the school is offering a growing band program, music and theatrical productions each year.
St. Joseph Catholic
The area's oldest private school will reopen Wednesday with a 20 percent enrollment increase. St. Joseph Catholic School currently has 140 students.
New principal Julie VanVeckhoven said the school that serves grades pre-K3 through eighth grade has four new teachers this year.
The robotics program, which was new last year, will continue this year for students in third through sixth grades, as will the school's Science Olympiad for junior high students.
Another change this year is the completion of the school's one-to-one iPad and Chromebook initiative for kindergarten through eighth grades.
On the construction side, a two-year renovation project was completed this summer with updated restrooms and the creation of two separate rooms for the school's prekindergarten classes for 3 and 4 year olds.
Victory Christian
With classes beginning Thursday, Victory Christian Academy officials say enrollment will be around 60 students in prekindergarten through 12th grade.
A prekindergarten program for 3-year-olds was added this year. Like the other grades in the school it will follow the Abeka curriculum.
This year, the school will offer a new science program, as well as family and consumer science. The school also is offering additional computer courses, officials said.
