FLORENCE — The Community Action Partnership of North Alabama's Head Start and other early childhood programs that have been housed at Handy School for the past five years are relocating.
Program officials learned in early spring this year that the Florence school system would begin operating its own early childhood education programs in the facility beginning in the fall.
The school system was allowing the agency to operate its program in the building with no overhead costs.
With the school system's new pre-kindergarten program, aimed mostly at educating the city's 4-year-olds, the partnership's contract was terminated effective July 1.
Kim Dodd, director of Children's Services for CAPNA, has been charged with finding homes, at least temporarily, for her programs that serve 212 children. Her program serves children birth through 3 years old, Head Start preschool for 3- and 4-year-olds and two partially state funded pre-kindergarten classrooms for 4-year-olds.
All 13 of the agency's classrooms are federally funded through the Office of Head Start. There are 35 staff members.
Dodd said with the Handy building construction beginning, she dismissed her programs early, around mid-June.
"We're using this time for staff training now and we'll start our program back up in mid-July in temporary locations throughout Florence," she said, adding details of some of those facilities are still under negotiation. "Right now we have secured eight classrooms of the 13 needed in the temporary locations and we're continuing to look to relocate the other five classes."
She said there will be home-based services available for those children who won't have center-based classrooms. Applications for all programs are being accepted.
"These arrangements are only for this year as we've got a building to be renovated for our permanent Florence center," Dodd said.
The new building is located on Glory Way, off Cox Creek Parkway. It will house all classrooms as well as a full kitchen.
"The plan is to start the 2020-2021 school year in that facility," she said. "I'm very appreciative of the people who've partnered with us at the three sites."
Dodd said anyone interested in renting space that would be conducive for such classes is asked to call 256-260-3156 or email kim.dodd@capna.org.
