FLORENCE — Shoals Christian School students, for the first time, got an up-close look at various careers during Wednesday's career fair.
English teacher Shauna Saylor, who organized the event, said it was much needed at the school and featured 32 vendors.
Approximately 150 students, grades 7 through 12, participated.
Students said the occupations represented ran the gamut, just as they had hoped.
"I have a general idea of what I want to do, maybe engineering, but it's interesting to see all the different careers available and some that I've never even thought about," said ninth-grader Katie Beth Underwood. "It was great to have them all here in one place."
Head of School Chuck Owens said the career fair gave the students an opportunity to speak face-to-face with business and industry representatives from throughout the community.
"Our kids need that personal interaction which will help them when they're interviewing for jobs one day," Owens said. "It's great training for them on how to speak comfortably and represent themselves well."
Freshman Charlee Quimby said her main interests were the medical related booths, as she's hoping to pursue a career in nursing.
"I realize I'm still young and my plans could change so this gives me a good look at a lot of other options in case the nursing thing doesn't work out," she said.
Saylor said the students took Wednesday's event seriously and engaged well with the various representatives.
"Our hope was to get the students to start thinking now about their futures and to show them that there are many careers out there that just might be right for them."
