ROGERSVILLE — Casey Tate didn't have to move far last week when the Lauderdale County School Board named him principal of Lauderdale County High School.
It was just a matter of changing places from his assistant principal's office at LCHS, a position he has held the past two years.
Tate's career in education spans 18 years. He previously served as principal of East Lawrence Elementary School for one year.
"Education is my calling," he said. "I live in this community and love it here. This is already a great school, and I look forward to expanding my influence here."
Tate replaces Eric Cornelius, who retired after 25 years in education, the past eight as LCHS principal.
Tate said it's an interesting time to start a new position, but he looks forward to the challenge. He added that the uncertainty brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic causes anxiety in students and teachers alike.
"It's a bit of a scary time, but this is a team effort and I have no doubt our faculty and staff will band together to do what's in the students' best interest," he said.
"We'll meet the needs of students academically, socially and emotionally, particularly in light of what's going on now."
With a background that includes several years as an elementary teacher, Tate said his new position is a perfect fit for him.
"I love the unit schools like ours with K-12 because it's the best of both worlds in that I can be with elementary students and older ones," he said.
Building school culture and relationships with students is important to Tate. He said his goal is to get them involved, develop leadership opportunities for them, and give them more of a voice.
"It's going to be a trying year, but I look forward to stepping up and being a strong leader," he said. "This is a great, supportive community and with us all working together I know we can do big things."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.