MUSCLE SHOALS — With Alabama history a part of the state's fourth-grade curriculum, fourth-graders at McBride Elementary celebrated its 200th birthday earlier this week.
Today is the state's actual birthday.
Festivities this week included a birthday party with hats, a cake decorated with symbols of Alabama and games that would have been played in the 1800s.
Students sang happy birthday to Alabama, ate cake and then played games like pin the tail on the donkey and charades.
On Friday, fourth-graders in the school's enrichment class took a field trip to Montgomery, where they participated in pre-birthday activities in the state's capital.
Events in Montgomery today begin with a parade at 10 a.m., a festival beginning at 1 p.m. and musical entertainment throughout the day.
