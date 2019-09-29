CENTRAL HEIGHTS — Fourth graders at Central School spent a portion of their school day Friday showing off their artistic creations.
The beaming students drew praise from parents and grandparents as they toured the art exhibit that filled a classroom.
The exhibit was created by students during the month of September as part of the Collaborating Artist Program for the Alabama State Council of the Arts, under the direction of visiting artist-in-residence Barb Hendricks.
Throughout the month, Hendricks worked with students teaching portraiture, color mixing and the use of different mediums, including oil pastels, tempera paint and watercolor. The final project was incorporated into their AMSTI studies.
The students researched and created their own North American biomes complete with carefully sculpted clay animals that live in each, including the tundra, temperate rainforest, desert, grasslands, wetlands and ocean.
Their art was posted around the room and included self portraits, as well as quilts with squares featuring the history of Alabama including its famous people, places and other landmarks. Each class produced one quilt.
Hendricks's first project with the students was the creation of self portraits which taught the finer points of creating portraits of famous Alabamians.
"The students began with portraits of themselves and then were so imaginative in expressing their knowledge of Alabama history they included wonderful art of events, such as the Trail of Tears and the Tuskegee Airmen."
Madison Carroll's contribution to her class's quilt was a drawing of a colorful pink camellia, the state flower.
"I had no idea what the state flower was, but I researched it and was like, hey, this is pretty — I think I'll draw this," Carroll said.
Aiden Haddock said going into the month of all things art, he knew he'd come away with knowledge, but couldn't have guessed how much he'd learn.
"I didn't expect it to involve all the history and science and stuff and it was so much fun learning all that and then putting it into art," Haddock said.
Deona Berrens, one of the school's four fourth-grade teachers, called the project "absolutely phenomenal."
"The quilts were amazing with all the artwork and the biomes turned out great," Berrens said. "It's a wonderful, impressive display and a lot of learning happened in the process."
