CENTRAL HEIGHTS — Central School students arriving at school to pick up work packets today will be greeted by some encouraging messages.
Earlier this year, the school's second graders made signs with short messages of hope and encouragement to others, part of a unit of study with artist-in-residence Barb Hendrix.
When school was initially suspended in mid-March, those signs, bearing messages like "spread joy," "don't bully," "be kind" and "think of others," took on new meaning as threats of the coronavirus pandemic grew more serious.
The signs were placed along the sidewalk that spans the length of the school as a reminder to students picking up their work packets.
Central Elementary teacher Emily Lambert said the signs "now have a purpose that we couldn't have foreseen earlier this semester when the students were making them."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.