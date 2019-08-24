CENTRAL HEIGHTS — Central High School math teacher Dennis "Chad" Butler is one of the state's five finalists for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.
The honor is the nation's highest for K-12 mathematics and science teachers. It recognizes the state's top educators.
This year's awards honor secondary school teachers.
Butler is one of three mathematics finalists. There are two science finalists.
Later this fall, the Alabama Board of Education will honor the finalists and there will be a special awards luncheon as well.
More that 4,300 teachers have been recognized through the program enacted by Congress in 1983.
Butler was nominated for the honor by Central High School Principal Duane Keener.
"I was honored just be nominated," Butler said. "For my principal to support so strongly what I do in the classroom, it's just very humbling."
