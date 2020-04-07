MUSCLE SHOALS — The city's school board approved today the three finalists for superintendent.
Superintendent Brian Lindsey is retiring this summer.
The three candidates include Muscle Shoals High School Principal Chad Holden; David Allen Johnson, director of student services for Boaz City Schools; and Chris Shaw, principal of Sparkman High School.
The noon meeting took place in a virtual format.
The three finalists, in lieu of in-person interviews, will answer questions electronically, submitting them prior to April 15.
Board president Farrell Southern said a decision is expected, via virtual meeting, on April 20.
