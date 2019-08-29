CHEROKEE — The Cherokee High School FFA chapter will compete Oct. 30 to Nov. 2 in two career development events at the 92nd National FFA Convention in Indianapolis.
The two teams won the state level competition in June in the area of parliamentary procedure and conduct of chapter meeting.
Cherokee's FFA adviser Daryl Behel said 13 students will compete in the two areas at the national convention.
The national competition involved 25 career/leadership development areas covering job skills in everything from communications to mechanics.
FFA members of the Parliamentary Procedure team include Yanet Padron, Kyla Dean, Julia Sledge, Alexis Franklin, Kinsley Cole and Allen Haley. those on the Conduct of Chapter Meeting team are Sydney Palmere, Kelsey Rivers, Lakon Bunt, Savanna Cole, Adidison Williamson, Kaleigh Forrester and Tatum Thomas.
