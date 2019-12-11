CHEROKEE — TEC of Cherokee is the recipient of a matching grant from the United States Department of Agriculture's Colbert County Community Broadband Project for $2.6 million.
The project will add fiber internet connectivity to over 400 households in the Allsboro, Mynot, Maud, Mhoontown and Eagle Point communities.
The new fiber deployment will cover 171 square miles in north Alabama to allow an increase in service availability and internet speeds up to 1Gbps.
The project is the company's effort to increase its fiber internet network in Alabama with the assistance of the federally funded grant.
TEC employs nearly 100 people across Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee and currently has invested in and maintains about 3,700 miles of copper and over 900 miles of fiber in its rural markets.
TEC has provided telecom services to rural America for nearly a century and was the first company to bring internet options to its rural markets, such as Cherokee, more than 20 years ago.
The company's vice president, Joey Garner, said TEC is committed to its local service areas including its customers and employees.
"We look forward to these great opportunities and additions in 2020," Garner said.
TEC began adding fiber internet cabling in Cherokee nearly three years ago, at a time when most rural areas weren't tapping into that market.
"It's almost non-existent in communities our size," said TEC General Manager Troy Rutland, at the time of the first fiber installments. "It's so much more reliable."
