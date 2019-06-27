MUSCLE SHOALS — July 1 is the deadline to register for Code Camp with separate sessions for boys and girls.
The three-day camps are designed for students in sixth through eighth grades who are interested in coding and robotics.
Sponsored by the Shoals Chamber of Commerce Foundation, the camps will be held at Northwest-Shoals Community College.
The boys camp is July 9-11 and the girls camp is July 16-18. Both run from from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. The cost is $125, and lunch and snacks are provided.
Director Kim Sheppard said the camps provide experience in learning the basics of programming for robotics.
"The program uses a curriculum that teaches coding while reinforcing the required state proficiency with graphing calculators," she said.
At the camps, students will be introduced to the basics of mechanical engineering and circuitry, which supplement the overall BEST Robotics program currently being provided to Alabama schools.
Sheppard said the camp, which is new this year, is designed to meet the needs of one of the fastest growing areas of interest in the STEM field.
Participants are not required to be from BEST program schools.
Sheppard said the Texas Instruments curriculum is a fun and exciting way for students to learn about coding and robotics. "It's an especially great opportunity to involve more girls in these areas."
The culminating event for both the camps — the Bot Bash celebration — is from 1 to 5 p.m. July 18.
"We'll have female engineers and other professionals there to speak with the students about the career field and the opportunities that exist," she said.
Shoals Chamber Education Workforce Readiness Vice President Stephanie Newland said the camps are timely and will provide valuable information.
"Coding is the most important technical skills all kids need for future career success," she said.
