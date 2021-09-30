Students in the Colbert County School System will be required to wear masks through the end of the fall semester.
top story
Colbert Co. school officials extend mask mandate through the semester
- By Lisa Singleton-Rickman Staff Writer
-
-
- 0
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
- Alcohol law goes into effect Friday
- Motorcyclist dies in Veterans Drive crash
- Brandon Norris, Jordan Holt Norris, and Marleigh Jo Norris
- Brandon, Jordan, and Marleigh Jo Norris
- Kay Parker
- Nicholas Robert Tackett
- Dr. James Thomas Stoddard, Jr.
- Bharatkumar Kuntilal Patel
- Shannon Green
- Deputy who plans to run for sheriff put on leave
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.