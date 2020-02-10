The Colbert County Education Foundation is holding its 2020 Mud Run fundraiser on March 7.
The race begins at 8 a.m. at 1292 Mount Mills Road, Tuscumbia.
All proceeds from the event go to the foundation for its continued support of the Colbert County district's educational programs.
The youth age division runs the course at 8 a.m., adult age division at 9 a.m. and team division at 10 a.m.
The fee is $30 with children under 18, $15.
