Parents and guardians arrive to pick up their students on Friday at Hatton Elementary in Leighton. The school will be closed until Aug. 24th as 18% of the student body, staff and teachers, were out due to positive COVID tests or because they were put into isolation. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]

LEIGHTON — After Hatton Elementary School dismissed students today, it will be closed until Aug. 24 because of a significant number of students and teachers who have tested positive for COVID-19 or are in isolating because of contact with a person who has tested positive.

