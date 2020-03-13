The Colbert County school system has canceled all school-related events and activities until April 30 due to increasing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, according to Superintendent Gale Satchel.
Satchel said the school district has been in close communication with Alabama Department of Public Health officials and the decision was made under advisement by the department's disease control and prevention services.
Satchel said in the event of school closures, classes will offered online and Chromebooks will be available for checkout.
Additional accommodations will be made for students on a case by case basis.
