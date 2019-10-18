It wasn't the news she'd hoped for but Colbert County Schools Superintendent Gale Satchel said her district now has a clear picture of the work that needs to be done, having scored an overall 83 on the state-issued report card.
School scores on the east side of the county were down this year with Leighton Elementary falling nine points from last year, and Colbert County High School going from an 82 last year to 76 this year. Hatton Elementary fell four points to a 78 this year.
On the west end of the county, Cherokee Elementary also dropped nine points from an 86 to this year's score of 77.
"We experienced some major drops and we're looking at all factors, including teacher turnover in those schools and the number of new teachers," Satchel said.
"Overall, we're down one point as a system from last year. I'm not getting down on my faculty and staff at any of our schools. They're working hard and making strides, we just have a ways to go. We're a competitive district and we're going to turn this around."
