The Colbert County school system has re-started its student feeding program, which will operate for the next three weeks.
The program was suspended for much of April due to concerns about predicted peak weeks for COVID-19.
Superintendent Gale Satchel said the program will operate on Mondays at each Colbert County school from 9-11 a.m. and serves all students up to age 18.
The Monday curbside food giveaway includes a hot breakfast for that day, plus breakfast and lunch through Friday.
Food will be delivered to homes where needs dictate. There are currently 15 homes, countywide, where food is being delivered.
"We feel like our numbers will pick up now, but whether we have 200 or 1,500 we'll be ready to serve those students," Satchel said.
Also during those Monday hours through May 18, students may pick up a Chrome device, return one or return completed school work.
School personnel will be packing students' locker items and returning them as the students come through the curbside line on Mondays.
"This begins today and will go through Monday, the 18th," Satchel said. "This will eliminate the need for having several people in the buildings at once, thus keeping down the (coronavirus) threat."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.