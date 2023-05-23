Colbert County High School Resource Officer Jim Berryman, left, goes over some paperwork with students Genesis Hernandez, Nakyia Barton, Cooper Oliver and Natarruean Hampton on Monday in Leighton. [KEVIN TAYLOR/TIMESDAILY]
Colbert County High School Resource Officer Jim Berryman, left, goes over some paperwork with students Genesis Hernandez, Nakyia Barton, Cooper Oliver and Natarruean Hampton on Monday in Leighton. [KEVIN TAYLOR/TIMESDAILY]
TUSCUMBIA — The Colbert County School System has approved a measure to ensure a school resource officer in each of its schools when the 2023-24 school year begins.
There are currently three full-time SROs and two part-time.
The Colbert School Board approved last week a $210,000 yearly appropriation for seven SROs.
An eighth SRO will be provided by the Colbert Sheriff's Office.
Under the new alignment all Colbert schools will have a SRO five days a week.
The Colbert County Commission is expected to vote on the joint plan at its June 6 meeting.
Under the new plan, the commission will provide benefits for the officers as well as vehicle maintenance and fuel.
All SROs are currently APOST certified, and must continue to be certified.
The Colbert Board of Education was previously paying $164,000 for SROs.
The school system's safety/security coordinator, Brad Counce, said adding more SROs is a logical way to provide the needed safety for schools.
"This is something they've been needing and trying to implement in Colbert County for awhile," Counce said. "In the age we live in, we've got to do it."
Colbert Sheriff Eric Balentine said all hirings will be through the sheriff's department, and pay will be increased to $20 per hour. Officers will participate in the required training, including annual firearms qualifying.
"There was one SRO at Cherokee High School and he was going from one school to the other and those schools are seven minutes apart," Balentine said. "Time equals casualties in a school shooter situation. You can't put a price on safety, so this problem will be remedied."
Colbert School Board attorney Jon McGee said school safety must take priority, adding that Alabama Code 16-1-44.1 states that school boards aren't mandated to employ SROs, but are encouraged to do so if financially possible.
"With this plan, we're assuring that response time is immediate if there's an incident requiring police protection," he said. "There's no such thing as being too safe."
Counce said the school system also has plans over the summer to implement additional security measures at its eight schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.