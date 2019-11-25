MUSCLE SHOALS — Colbert Heights Elementary School led the group of winners at the 2019 Northwest Alabama SCORE VEX IQ Challenge recently at Northwest-Shoals Community College.
The Bionic Blue along with Winfield Middle School's Bad Memory team won the competition's Excellence Awards.
The winning teams collaborated with 31 elementary and middle school teams from Central of Florence, Cherokee, Creekside Academy, Lauderdale County, Legacy Christian Academy, Mars Hill Bible School, Mountain Brook, New Bethel, Riverhill, Sand Rock, Weeden and Winston County 4-H/Free State Homeschool.
Excellence Award winners advance to compete for the state/regional championship at Auburn University on Feb. 28-29, 2020.
Winners of that championship round qualify to showcase their skills at the VEX Robotics World Championship in Louisville, Kentucky.
The VEX IQ Challenge allows students to build a robot using snap-together VEX IQ parts to solve an engineering challenge that is presented each year. Teams work together to score points in teamwork matches, and show their skills individually in driver-controlled and programming robot skills challenges.
