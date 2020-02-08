CHEROKEE — Students from throughout Colbert County had a somewhat untraditional course in leadership on Friday.
The school district held its first ever Colbert Career Technical Education Leadership Day at Cherokee High School.
The event involved student competitions across the career technical curriculum designed to enhance leadership skills and prepare the students for future competitions across various disciplines.
More than 100 students in grades ninth through 12th participated from throughout the county including Colbert County schools, Deshler, Muscle Shoals and Sheffield high schools.
Organizers said the event paved the way for future activities within the system that help prepare students in their areas of interest for college and the workforce.
Judging took place by professionals from various career areas such as those with agricultural, medical and business backgrounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.