TUSCUMBIA — The first Coldwater Classic Marching Band contest will be Saturday at Howard Chappell Stadium on the Deshler High School campus.
The contest is from 1-8 p.m. with 14 area bands participating.
There will be an exhibition by the University of North Alabama's marching band in the afternoon.
Deshler employees and students are admitted free. Admission for the general public is $5.
The awards ceremony will begin at 8:15 p.m.
