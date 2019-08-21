FLORENCE — The University of North Alabama played host Tuesday to 1,500 high school seniors at a college fair that gave the students a firsthand look into 61 colleges and military options.
The annual event is part of the yearly effort of the Alabama Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers that sets up college fairs across the state.
"It's an opportunity for college recruiters to see all the schools in one sweep," said Kim Mauldin, UNA admissions coordinator.
Schools sending students to Tuesday's fair were Florence High School, Shoals Christian School, Mars Hill Bible School, Loretto (Tennessee) High School and all Lauderdale County high schools.
There will be a fair today at Northwest-Shoals Community College for all school districts in Colbert County.
