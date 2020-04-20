Northwest-Shoals Community College's Power5 Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning Apprenticeship Program instructor has taken a challenging time and turned it into a teaching time through technology.
Randy Corsbie leads the program that began in January and wasn't about to give up when the COVID-19 pandemic hit less than two months later.
"Technology made it easy to adapt quickly," Corsbie said. "Our Power5 students have continued their on-the-job training as I inspect their work live through FaceTime."
The program prepares students for a career in HVAC by synchronizing related technical instruction and on-the-job training at a sponsoring local business. Currently, the program has 14 sponsoring businesses with 23 student apprentices.
Corsbie began corresponding with students and the engagement grew as one-on-one lectures via FaceTime have opened the door for students to ask questions they wouldn't in a regular classroom setting.
"This is one of the best things that has resulted from this difficult situation in that many of my students are more engaged," he said.
The Northwest-Shoals program serves as a training model for community colleges across the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.