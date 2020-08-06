FLORENCE — Community Action Northwest Alabama is helping schools stay safe by providing thermometers for their required daily temperature checks.
Next week, every Title One school in Lauderdale, Colbert and Franklin counties will receive several no-contact, infrared thermometers.
Community Action secured 370 thermometers through Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act money.
Each school will receive an average of one thermometer for every 35 students.
The thermometers are being delivered in time for the start of school. Franklin County students return to the classroom Aug. 20, while Colbert and Lauderdale start Aug. 24.
Community Action Executive Director Tammy McDaniel said the CARES Act money came through a community service block grant designed to serve those Title One schools with at least 40% of their populations receiving free or reduced-price lunches.
She said her agency learned of the need for thermometers when the wife of a Community Action employee shared that the Lauderdale County school where she teaches had only three thermometers for the entire school.
"We called to make sure the CARES money could be used for this purpose and found out it could, so we ordered the thermometers and batteries," McDaniel said.
"We want the principals and administrators to call on us in terms of helping to secure this (CARES Act) assistance for them. We can help meet their needs."
Suzanne Moore, the agency's Community Development coordinator, said it's important to get the message out that there is help available, so that they "understand they can look to us for at least the next 24 months for things they may need that fall within the COVID money guidelines."
Moore said the schools were thrilled to be getting the thermometers, as their own funds are limited.
The thermometers cost around $65 per unit when not bought in bulk. Community Action's cost per unit was less than half that.
"It's a great help to the schools and it provides a sense of security by allowing them the equipment to check temperatures regularly," Moore said. "Even if teachers were to purchase their own, that would be a big expense."
Emily Lanier, Colbert County's lead nurse, said the donation of thermometers is appreciated.
"They will help nurses in each school better manage student health," she said.
