KILLEN — Students competing in a career technical event Thursday were looking to advance to the district event but, even more important, were proving they are ready for employment or ready for the next step in their education.
More than 200 Lauderdale County students competed in 22 career technical areas at the county's first Career Technical Student Organization Competition Day. It was held at Allen Thornton Career Technical Center.
"We've been working toward this competition for a while because we knew there was a great need," said Gary Dan Williams, the school system's career technical director. "It's the American way and it brings out the best in our students when they compete and have high expectations of themselves."
The competition tested students' knowledge and performance in areas ranging from auto collision and mechanics to health science, carpentry, welding and engineering.
While the competition winners placed themselves in good standing for the district-wide competition, there was more at stake than advancing to the next level, Williams said.
Williams said the competition served multiple, further-reaching purposes such as a recruiting tool and a showcase of what's going on with career technical education in the district that can directly impact business and industry.
"These students are being prepared for the rest of their lives," he said. "When they leave these programs and continue their education at a two- or four-year college, apprenticeship or in the workplace, they'll have the training they need to take that next step."
Williams said the competitions were high pressure situations with professional judges and time limits whereby the students were required to use precision, speed and accuracy in accomplishing their tasks, not unlike what they'll experience in the workforce one day.
"We want local businesses and industries to see what we're doing here so that those looking to relocate can know that we're training these young people well and that we're providing a deep pool of employable individuals," Williams said.
Jonathan Biffle, an 11th-grader from Rogers High School, competed in flight endurance, saying the engineering component was tedious with all 20 participants striving to create the best designed flight apparatus, the longest flight and the most stable machine with the smoothest landing.
"Coming into this school year I wasn't sure what discipline of engineering I wanted to pursue but I'm leaning toward aerospace," Biffle said. "It's been my favorite and I'm most focused on it right now."
Biffle said the competition provided the perfect venue for putting his knowledge to the test and seeing how it stacks up with that of other competitors.
"I hope to go to the University of Alabama-Huntsville and work in that area or even closer to home," he said. "I believe there are definitely (work) opportunities here and close by if we're just prepared."
