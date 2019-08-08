FLORENCE — The return to the classroom on Wednesday wasn't the usual early August routine for Mars Hill Bible School's elementary students.
Instead, the school's youngest students were anxious to get their first look around their new facility, an additional wing with two classrooms, administrative offices, a new elementary media center and workroom for teachers.
Much of the space freed up in the original elementary building now serves as a STEM lab, which officials say was a much-needed addition.
The school is seeking its Science Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) certification this fall, a prestigious honor that officials predict could propel education forward in those disciplines.
Students were greeted with balloon arches and the Mars Hill panther mascot.
Elementary Principal Kim Chandler said very few tears were shed at drop-off Wednesday with more coming from parents than children.
"The children are just really excited about the addition to the school," Chandler said. "It's something different — very new and fresh and makes their environment more interesting."
Kindergartner Colsey Landis said she was ready to start back to school after attending prekindergarten last year.
"It was cool coming back to school, and I got to see my friends and I'll get to be in Spanish class, my favorite," she said.
Jason and Jennifer Tidwell said their two children, Murphy and Marlie, a fifth-grader and second-grader, respectively, woke early on Wednesday and "were excited and ready to get to school."
Across the campus, there was equal excitement among students who were glad to be back with friends. Several scouted out their former teachers, sharing smiles, hugs and well wishes for a good year.
High school history teacher David Williams shared his much-anticipated, yearly orientation with his first-period class on the proper way to eat an Oreo. He shared the history of the Oreo, first mass manufactured in 1912 by the National Biscuit Co. which later became Nabisco.
"It came in tins of 10 and it quickly became the world's favorite cookie," he said. "But as tasty and popular as they are, an Oreo right out of the package isn't all it can be. It must be dumped in milk to meet its potential."
One student filled styrofoam cups with milk while another passed out four cookies and a toothpick to each student.
Williams proceeded to give a step-by-step tutorial, beginning with the insertion of the toothpick into the cookie's cream center. He explained that it was the only way to dunk the entire cookie without getting milk on their fingers.
"You see, it requires a plan and this is how you cover the entire cookie with milk, thus having no hard edges," Williams said. "Excellent results require extra effort."
Williams went on to urge the students to remember the Oreo demonstration in their approach to school success.
"If you apply this same philosophy to your schoolwork this year, you'll have success," he said.
Williams said it's a message that sticks with the students, not because they love Oreos but because the silliness of the exercise drives home the point that "success will come, if they'll just go the extra mile."
Most other Shoals area private schools begin classes today.
