TUSCUMBIA — Covenant Christian School students have finished a fall fundraising project that will feed thousands in the Shoals and in Haiti.
The students packed the meals last week.
School Administrator Bret Waldrep said the entire student body was involved in collecting donations from sponsors to purchase food. The food will be distributed to 1,500 families locally and 8,500 in Haiti.
Waldrep said the "Feed The Need" fundraiser is a project designed to create a global awareness about human need locally and abroad.
Younger students decorated the boxes the food will be shipped in with inspirational messages to the children of Haiti. They also helped the older students in the actual food-packing effort.
The fundraiser goal was $65,000.
