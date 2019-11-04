TUSCUMBIA — Covenant Christian School is embarking on a major fundraiser this year that will benefit the school, the area's hungry and address hunger around the world.
On Nov. 5 there will be a kick-off event at 6:30 p.m. at the school, introducing the "Feed the Need" Champion Group fundraiser for Covenant Christian School families.
The school's administrative director, Bret Waldrep, said the fundraiser's goal is $65,000.
Students will seek sponsorships from family and friends. The funds raised go to the school, as well as to purchase food that students will pack for hungry children and orphans.
There will be a "Feed the Need" packing party on Dec. 13, whereby the students will pack 10,000 meals. Of those, 1,500 meals will be distributed locally with the remaining 8,500 going overseas to orphans and hungry children in Haiti.
"The goal is to connect the heart of the school and its mission of service while we're raising money at the same time," Waldrep said. "We want our students to have that broader perspective and understand the need to serve on a higher level."
"We're really excited about this project and we'll also be going into the spring with other service opportunities," he said.
The fall project will involve corporate sponsors as well.
