TUSCUMBIA — Talk about meeting needs.
Covenant Christian School's student body packed 10,000 meals during a packing party last week at school, with the intent to distribute 1,500 of them locally and the remaining 8,500 overseas to orphans and hungry children in Haiti.
The fall fundraiser began in late October, when students first learned about the Champion Group fundraiser, "Feed the Need."
Students have obtained sponsorships from family and friends to purchase food to distribute. Part of those funds will also go to the school.
The school's administrator director, Bret Waldrep, said the fundraiser's goal is $65,000.
