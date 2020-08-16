Local hospital officials say the number of COVID-19 cases they've treated in the past week seems to be leveling off at Helen Keller Hospital in Sheffield, while there's been a slight decline in daily average patients at North Alabama Medical Center (NAMC) in Florence.
Keller Hospital President Kyle Buchanan said his hospital, as of Friday, had 14 COVID patients — four critical and two on ventilators.
Those numbers have remained the same from a week ago.
"We think the (community's) mask-wearing is having an impact," Buchanan said. "We're almost certain that's the difference."
At NAMC, hospital CEO Russell Pigg said his hospital last week treated on average four to five inpatients per day, which is less than the 30 per day it had for several weeks prior.
"It truly just varies by the hour," he said. "We just want to encourage everyone to be smart, keep masking and washing hands."
The total number of COVID-related deaths in Colbert County is 18 with 191 cases identified in the past 14 days. There have been 1,243 confirmed cases since mid-March.
Lauderdale's death toll due to COVID-19 stands at 20. There were 201 new cases reported in the last two weeks, and the county reports a total of 1,219 confirmed cases.
Buchanan said he's seeing fewer spikes across the state, and that trend seems to be the same in the Shoals.
"It's not by happenstance, but because people are making the right decisions," he said.
Still, he says with schools reopening, this week for some local districts, and Labor Day approaching, there's still cause for vigilance and preparedness.
"We're preparing, as we should be, for the worst with schools reopening," Buchanan said. "We're learning from others that have already opened, with some seeing limited activity with COVID and others having a lot. We haven't had many pediatric cases, but we'll be prepared for a potential influx. Some schools have had outbreaks and others not so much."
Pigg said he has confidence in his medical staff and caregivers to handle whatever may come, saying the hospital has two good pediatric groups standing ready.
