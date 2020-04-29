MUSCLE SHOALS — Marilyn Granville Davis realizes the significance of carrying on her grandfather's legacy as a champion for education.
Five decades after her grandfather, Bonnie Burgess, became the first black member of the board of education, it's now Davis's turn.
The City Council appointed Davis to the school board last week. Her five-year term begins in June.
She replaces Willis Thompson, who is completing his 15th year on the school board.
Since his original appointment, there has been a two-term limit established for school board members. Board members receive a $300 monthly stipend.
Davis is a native of Muscle Shoals and a 1984 Muscle Shoals High School graduate. Her education includes a Bachelor of Social Work from the University of Alabama; a Master of Social Work from Howard University; and a Ph.D. in Reading and Literacy from Alabama A&M University.
She currently works as the resource coordinator for the Alabama Head Injury Foundation, and is an adjunct professor of social work for the University of Alabama.
Davis said it's a privilege to follow in her grandfather's footsteps and share his vision for education.
"My parents instilled in me a desire to be an active part of the community and this opportunity means a lot," she said.
"The biggest challenge for all (Alabamians) is to get off the bottom and not be a 50th ranking state in education. The new literacy law passed in 2019 requiring all students to be reading proficiently in third grade or be retained will be helpful, but we must start the process of building proficient readers in kindergarten."
Davis said she believes such programs work when parents and students join forces to succeed together.
"I'm a believer in parents being involved from the very beginning in their children's education because I know how important reading and comprehension is to academic and life success," she said.
Though her career took her away from Muscle Shoals for 20 years, Davis said she moved back in 2006 to make sure her two children were in the Muscle Shoals School System.
"It was important to me because I experienced firsthand the excellence of the school system, and I knew this was a team that consistently strives for that," she said, adding that as a parent she attended board meetings and saw that same teamwork.
"I love the education process and I wanted to be a greater part of this system that really sets the standard," she said.
Thompson said the council's appointment was "a great pick."
"I've know Marilyn a long time and her stake in this city and in education are big advantages," he said.
"We have a top school board in the state and I'm proud of us. We amass top training as a board and her energy, fresh ideas and focus will be a big plus for this board in moving it forward," Thompson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.