SHEFFIELD — The newly established day camp for Sheffield City Schools students ages 6-12, who are children of essential workers, will continue as long as there is need, according to Superintendent Keith Davis.
Davis said the camp will continue throughout the rest of the school year. Interested parents may get information from the school district's website, or at L.E. Willson Elementary School where the camp is being held.
Davis said there's no charge for the normal hours of the camp, which is from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. However, there will be a per-hour charge for those parents in need of extended afternoon hours.
Currently there are 15 students, divided into three classrooms with three teachers and an onsite nurse.
"The camp is designed to help those parents who must keep working while their children are in a safe environment," Davis said. "We take the temperatures of every child each day, and cannot allow anyone sick or with any symptoms to enter the school. The teachers are being paid over and above their regular salary."
He said some concern has been expressed about children being in a school building since schools have been ordered to close.
"We're taking very seriously the social spacing of the children and our numbers are certainly very manageable," Davis said. "The students are very much spread out and are closely monitored throughout the day."
With school starting back in its online form on Monday, Davis said teachers will make themselves available for three hours a day (online) for instruction and answering students questions.
He said laptops and work packets will be distributed to students next week.
The teachers working in the day camp will conduct their three instructional hours after the camp concludes.
"As time goes on, our numbers may increase as more parents go to work," Davis said.
Those employees considered essential include state and local government, first responders including EMS and firefighting services, law enforcement, hospital, nursing home/long-term care facilities, state renal disease treatment centers, pharmacies and grocery stores.
