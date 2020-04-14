When Community Action of Northwest Alabama needed volunteers for delivering Meals on Wheels, area deputies answered the call.
Even before Gov. Kay Ivey formally issued the "shelter in place" order beginning April 4, there was concern about how to best get food to the home-bound Meals on Wheels participants.
After all, the organization's volunteers are mainly elderly residents who themselves fall into the vulnerable population for contracting COVID-19.
"Everything happened so quickly that no one could have really planned for it," said Community Action of Northwest Alabama Director Tammy McDaniel.
After Ivey issued her order, Nikki Campbell, who does the catering for Meals on Wheels, suggested the agency reach out to area sheriff's departments to see if they could help.
"They so graciously agreed to do it, and it's been working out really well," McDaniel said.
Between the three counties of Colbert, Franklin and Lauderdale, 1,015 meals are served per week, the equivalent of about 170 households.
In Lauderdale County, seven deputies are delivering meals, while two are handling the deliveries in Colbert County.
The deputies pick up the meals in Florence on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The recipients receive two meals at each delivery — a hot meal for that day and a frozen meal for the next day.
Colbert deputies Henry Green and Tim Bowman are school resource officers at Cherokee and Colbert Heights high schools, respectively.
When schools closed for the remainder of the year, they were more than willing to pitch in.
"It's a blessing to get to do this," Green said. "God works in mysterious ways, and this is just a way for me to serve. I know it's cliche to say that we're here to protect and serve, but that's exactly what we're doing right now. This is the perfect opportunity to serve others."
He said Meals on Wheels recipients are now accustomed to seeing law enforcement cars pull up in front of their homes, but at first, that wasn't the case.
He laughed recalling some of the initial reactions from people, who said they were relieved to know they were getting food instead of going to jail.
The deputies are masked and gloved, and generally have very limited contact with the recipients. Sometimes, they simply leave the food at a prearranged location on the front porch of homes.
On Monday, Green arrived at the North Atlanta Avenue residence of Don Southall, who met him outside to get his much-anticipated meals.
"This is awesome that these officers are doing this for us, and it gives them a really good image, too," Southall said. "You hear so much negative, but I say they're good. They've certainly taken good care of me."
Bowman, who does 24 deliveries on his route throughout Tuscumbia, said he starts at 10:30 a.m. and finishes about 1:30 p.m.
"It's mind-boggling to me how appreciative they are," Bowman said. "They're amazed that we're doing this, but I really enjoy it. In fact, when things get back to normal, I'll likely stay involved with this in some way."
Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Richard Richey said the effort helps everyone — the recipients of the meals, the usual volunteers who are sheltering in place themselves, and the deputies-turned-delivery drivers.
"They've been really receptive to us and this way, everyone stays safe," Richey said.
