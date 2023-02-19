TUSCUMBIA — Deshler High School's career fair for business and industry was another way the school district can assure students are prepared for life after high school, according to Emily Edwards, the school's career coach.
"We want our students to look beyond what they already know is out there, and even beyond what their parents do," Edwards said. "We want these students to know that there are limitless opportunities for them. They just have to determine what they're interested in and find that fit."
That's where the career fair comes in.
The district's career technical director, Heather Mize, said the more options presented to the students, the better.
"We have 16 career clusters in our Career Technical Ddepartment and when we plan this career fair we try to get business and industry representing all of them," Mize said.
"The goal is to expose all our kids to as many careers as possible. We do that through the career fair, job shadowing and field trips to various businesses and industries."
As for Friday's career fair, Mize said even the seemingly small aspects, like communication, are important.
"Just talking to these employers and asking questions is important for our kids," Mize said. "Kids don't always have that opportunity outside of a setting like this. And they're seeing firsthand what we've been telling them, that skilled labor is in great demand."
With more than 40 vendors at the fair, students had access to a range of careers to inquire about, including the finance industry, municipal departments, the military, various labor unions, institutions of higher learning, TVA, health care and more.
Tenth-grader Madison Moreland and a group of friends took the divide-and-conquer approach by visiting different vendors and then sharing information with each other.
Moreland said she realizes it's time to give serious consideration to life after high school.
"We need to start thinking of careers now," she said. "I'm pretty interested in nursing, and I really enjoyed talking to the reps from Helen Keller Hospital. They gave us a lot of great information — a lot to think about."
Addison Gist of Helen Keller's Human Resources Department said students asked good questions and took the event seriously.
"We try to keep it real for these students and give them a real sense of careers in health care," Gist said. "This is a great way for kids to get valuable information for their futures."
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.