TUSCUMBIA — For 107 Deshler High School graduates, Thursday night's commencement ceremony brought all the usual emotions, plus a sigh of relief, as COVID-19 posed a threat to this year's proceedings.
Deshler was the first high school in Colbert County to hold a graduation, though it did so with some limitations and a little different look.
Families of each graduate were issued six tickets and were asked to sit together, leaving spacing of 6 feet between other families.
Students were also provided with hand sanitizer and face masks if they chose to wear them.
Tuscumbia Superintendent Darryl Aikerson said this year's graduation may have looked a little different, but "the students got to have the ceremony they deserved."
This year's graduation was the first on the newly resurfaced football field and track.
The iconic Winston Home on campus was opened to families wishing to take photographs after the commencement, but no food was served.
"I have to praise the high school administration and faculty for the job they did in finishing the year on a strong note and getting these students to this point," Aikerson said.
