TUSCUMBIA — The Deshler Middle School gymnasium is the site of a school supply expo from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday.
The expo is designed to provide school supplies as well as vouchers for other services families need for back-to-school preparation.
School online registration assistance will be available to parents and guardians.
Organizers said the expo is the first of its kind in the district whereby fresh fruits and vegetables will also be available. Only parents or guardians may attend and a photo ID is required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.