TUSCUMBIA — The work that began in May at Howard Chappell Stadium on the Deshler campus is winding down, with the Aug. 30 opening date still on schedule.
To look out over the field, with its end to end stone gravel covering, one might worry, but construction officials say all is well.
The large white rolls in the end zones are turf, soon to be laid.
"They're telling us not to change any plans as far as the first football game in the stadium on Aug. 30," said Chris Hand, the school system's building and facilities director.
"In fact, they expect to lay the turf this weekend. It's moving right along."
The $1.7 million renovation of the stadium also includes the revamping of the track and creation of a new corridor around the field and new retention and detention ponds.
Deshler will host the Russellville Tigers at home Aug. 30.
