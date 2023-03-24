TUSCUMBIA — Deshler High School students got a living history lesson earlier this week as members of Lauren Sherrill's AP History class donned the roles of significant figures who changed the trajectory of their time.
The juniors were dressed in character, bearing strong likenesses via costumes to the individuals they represented.
As visiting students passed each station they got a summary of the life of the historic figure.
For many of the students, the people they portrayed are those they admire and aspire to emulate.
"Yes, my choice was a personal thing for me," said Journey Rhodes, depicting Ruby Bridges, the first African American student, at age six, to integrate an elementary school in the South.
"I feel like she broke the ice of segregation and despite being scared, she did it. I assume she felt overlooked and I feel that way too, sometimes, so I really identified with her. She's an American hero."
Other historical figures portrayed ranged from Lewis and Clark and Helen Keller to American presidents to famous artists like Frida Kahlo, who excelled in her craft despite being disabled from polio and suffering other extensive medical issues.
Sherill said the students chose their own historical figures to research and present.
"This is the first time we've done anything like this and the students really got onboard and did a great job with it," Sherrill said. "The goal was to make history come alive for them, as well as the students that passed through."
Student Anne Youngblood portrayed Thomas Jefferson, for whom she has had a fascination since the Broadway play "Hamilton" came out.
"I just really love ‘Hamilton’ and I wanted to research and present someone I was really interested in," she said. "I think it made the whole project better for us to choose someone of interest to us."
