TUSCUMBIA — There's nothing like a little stroll down memory lane.
For about 400 Deshler High School students, that journey took place Friday when their former principals and teachers from R.E. Thompson and Deshler Middle Schools hand-delivered to them letters they'd written four years ago, chronicling their lives at that time.
The letters were written to be opened on Feb. 28, 2020, commemorating leap year.
The school was abuzz most of the morning as students were sharing the details of their letters with each other, mostly laughing at their younger selves.
The students, now in grades nine through 12, were fifth- through eighth-graders in 2016.
Irony wasn't lost when senior Emma Gregory opened her letter, written when she was in the eighth grade.
"Oh, my gosh, I wrote that the Deshler girls basketball team was going to the state (championship) that day, and they are today (Friday) too, four years later," she said. "Is that not the coolest thing?"
The letters represented epiphanies, a little embarrassment and a lot of laughs for the students as they read and re-read their writings.
Senior Grant Wisdom flagged down Deshler Middle School Principal Bryan Murner in a breezeway, asking for his letter.
He opened it and immediately began laughing saying, "I remember exactly when I wrote this."
"First of all, I'm not with this person any more," he said laughing, referring to his girlfriend in eighth grade. "But my friends are all pretty much the same people."
Then he came to the part in the letter where he made a promise to Mr. Martin, his eighth-grade math teacher.
"I promised to bring Mr. Martin some chicken minis because I was constantly late to his class," he said. "I'd always apologize and tell him I went to Chick-fil-A."
What Wisdom didn't know was that before that letter was returned to him, Martin wrote a note asking, "Where is my Chick-fil-A?"
Wisdom said he never forgot the letter over the past four years and on Friday, "I honestly woke up thinking, 'I've got to take that man some chicken minis.'"
Tenth-grader Cam Robinson was excited to open his letter, pulling out a drawing of his sixth-grade hand. He placed his hand on the drawn hand and noted the growth.
"I'd say I've grown a little," he said.
Senior Paley Lauck said her envelope included a note she wrote to a boy she liked at the time, as well as a dollar bill.
"I have no idea where he is now,'' she said of the former beau. "And I guess I put the dollar bill in there because I knew I'd still be broke.'
Trinity King laughed as she read her letter, calling it a little scattered and rambling.
"It seems so long ago that we wrote those and I like to think I write a little better now," she said. "I wrote all my crushes — like 15 of them. Apparently, I was a little obsessed with boys. One of those crushes I just gave up on two weeks ago."
Murner, who spearheaded the project, said he knew the students would enjoy revisiting their younger days. After all, he said, the opportunity doesn't roll around that often.
"We've had a really good time with this project," Murner said. "These kids will always remember this."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.