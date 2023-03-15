TUSCUMBIA — There's been an idea floating around in Heather Mize's head for at least a couple of years.
The Tuscumbia School District’s career technical program director wanted to expose students to the essential life skills they are soon to face after high school.
The "Train Up the Tigers" event on Tuesday was that plan coming to fruition.
Deshler seniors in career technical courses spent the day learning about key higher education programs, money management, basic car maintenance, mental and behavioral health options, insurance, goal-setting, communication skills, self defense and even etiquette.
"I'd been wanting to do this with our seniors because whenever I tour businesses they're telling me the same things, that students just don't know basic life skills," she said. "The teachers were on board with this and it was a big success."
With 75 students in attendance, Mize said she was pleased that nearly all her career tech participants were there for such need-to-know information.
"Sometimes, we just don't know what we need to know and this program was designed to answer a lot of those questions," she said.
Tuscumbia Police Sgt. Joy White was a guest presenter in Stuart Setliff's law enforcement class on Tuesday and taught students several basic self-defense techniques.
Several students said the techniques were simple enough to remember and were valuable.
"It was really helpful to me to learn all those techniques because you just never know when you'll need to use them," said senior C.J. Jackson. "(White) really stressed knowing your surroundings and being aware at all times. I mean, I try to do that but I'm sure I'm not as aware as I should be, especially when I'm in a strange place."
Jackson was also particularly interested in the job interview presentation saying he had not previously thought about the importance of researching a job beforehand and building an impressive resume.
"It's really interesting, all the things you can do to make yourself more marketable," he said. "For us seniors it's about that time. We're taking this all in."
