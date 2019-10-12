TUSCUMBIA — Career Technical student organizations at Deshler High School have been on a fundraising mission with activities culminating Friday.
To raise money for breast cancer research through the Liz Hurley Foundation, the students sold pink ribbon cookies, pins and bracelets, and passed out stickers before school throughout the week.
On Friday, a faculty vs. students dodge ball tournament was held, and collection jars were placed in the cafeteria whereby students donated to the teacher or school employee they most wanted to see kiss a pig.
The lucky recipient of Maisy the pig's kiss was school resource officer, Selwyn Jones.
A multimedia student created a graphic design for T-shirt sales.
Shirts and other items were sold at the football game Friday night.
