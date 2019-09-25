MUSCLE SHOALS — Helen Keller Hospital's donation of an ambulance to the Emergency Medical Services program at Northwest-Shoals Community College means the educational training will come full circle for those students.
The hospital recently donated a 2007 Ford ambulance that, college officials say, will benefit basic to advanced classes in the EMS and paramedic programs.
"This just allows so much more in-depth orientation into the field for these students," said EMS Program Director Chris DeMorse.
The program includes a course with ambulance operations as part of the certification.
The college hasn't had an ambulance in its program for a year and a half, when the one they had was at the point of disrepair and was no longer operational.
"This fills a definite, very obvious need, but beyond that it's really good for career recruitment to have this and be able to offer this extensive training," DeMorse said. "The students will get oriented to driving it, and get a good operational understanding."
He said the ambulance will allow instructors to establish realistic simulations on campus.
The program uses a simulated apartment on campus that allows instructorsto set up training scenarios that students respond to. The students must give treatment on the scene, and transport the mannequin victim(s) to the hospital, while performing treatment on the way.
"This is great preparation for our students before they begin their clinical (rotations)," DeMorse said.
Many graduates of the program stay in the Shoals working locally for fire and rescue departments, ambulance services, and emergency departments within medical facilities.
Helen Keller Hospital EMS Director Bruce Carson said most of his employees are graduates of NWSCC's program.
"We have a great partnership, and this is a great way to give back to the school and invest in our community by doing what we can to help them produce great EMTs and paramedics," Carson said.
The donated ambulance was being used as a backup unit for the hospital until it was replaced with a new ambulance.
DeMorse said he's grateful for the partnership with Keller Hospital.
"We're getting the ambulance stocked and ready, and will be using it frequently for our classes," he said.
