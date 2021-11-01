Harlan Class donation.jpg

DONATES $1,500 TO SCHOOL: Country Financial representative Eric Foster (shown at far right)recently donated $1,500 to Harlan Elementary School as a recipient of a Country Financial Operation Helping Heroes donation. The funds will be used for school supplies. “I’m so pleased to be able to support our local school,” said Foster. “It’s a token of our appreciation for the Harlan teachers.” The Operation Helping Heroes program was created in 2015 to support non-profit events and programs that benefit active-duty service members, veterans and their families. Country Financial donated $3 million in 2020, supporting the company’s vision to “enrich lives in the communities we serve.”

