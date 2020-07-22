TUSCUMBIA — A Muscle Shoals man apprehended while in possession of more than 750 grams of illegal drugs remains in Colbert County jail on a $92,000 bond.
Police Chief Tony Logan said his department worked with the Colbert County Drug Task Force and Colbert Sheriff's Department to apprehend Mark Anthony Jones, 50, of Cobb Drive in Muscle Shoals.
Logan said task force members obtained information that Jones was going to the Microtel in Tuscumbia, where he was to deliver a significant quantity of narcotics.
Microtel officials had no previous knowledge of such activity, Logan said.
The task force had obtained felony warrants for Jones for trafficking in methamphetamine after he fled from authorities a month earlier.
Based on their information, task force members set up in the hotel and parking lot on Friday evening. They recognized Jones' vehicle when it pulled into the parking lot.
A disguised Jones, dressed in a wig, got on the elevator carrying a bag. At that time, authorities apprehended him.
Their search discovered $1,220 cash in Jones' pocket and an array of drugs in his bag, including 16 grams of heroin and Fentanyl, 27.5 grams of methamphetamine, 71 grams of high-grade marijuana, 638 grams of codeine syrup, several clonazepam pills, an ounce of ICE and spice.
Jones was also in possession of a .40-caliber handgun with the serial number altered, police said.
His charges include trafficking illegal drugs, possession with intent to distribute (with the methamphetamine), unlawful possession of marijuana first degree, and two counts of illegal possession of a controlled substance.
Logan said the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives (ATF) will federally prosecute on the gun violation.
"This was good work by law enforcement," Logan said of the arrest.
